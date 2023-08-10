Normal life disrupted, shops remain closed on bandh call

Amritsar, August 9
Normal life was thrown out of gear as traders downed the shutters of their commercial establishments and petrol pumps following the state-wide bandh call given by Christian, farmers and Balmiki organisations against the Manipur violence on Wednesday.
Although the police had made elaborate security arrangements, protestors forced some bank branches to down their shutters for a brief period and also got some schools closed.
The bandh was observed to protest against the “atrocities” committed on members of the Christian community in Manipur. No untoward incident was reported as the bandh passed off peacefully.
Most city roads wore a deserted look. An occasional vehicle passing by broke the silence. Most residents of the city preferred to stay indoors.
Public transport was all off roads. Only a few auto-rickshaws were seen plying today.
All major markets in the walled city — including Katra Jai Mal Singh, Katra Ahluwalia, Mai Sewa Wala Bazaar, Guru Bazaar, Bhandiyan Da Bazaar, Swank Mandi Majith Mandi, among others — were closed.
Though government offices, including banks, post offices, and others, were open, only a few residents visited these offices.
Similarly, upscale retail markets situated on Lawrence Road, the Mall, Ranjit Avenue, New Amritsar, Majitha Road, Batala Road, Putlighar and other areas, besides shopping malls, were also closed.
The impact of the bandh was markedly visible at the local railway station and Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Inter-State Bus Terminus as people avoided travel. Normally, these public places remain abuzz with activity as tourists from all over the country come to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.
