Normalcy returns as infections on the decline in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 8

The third Covid wave seems to be over in the city, as the number of cases and casualties from the district has gone down significantly.

The district has so far not reported any death due to the disease in the month of March, while only 22 positive cases have been reported in the last eight days.

The third wave of Covid infections has luckily been much less lethal than the previous two. In the third wave, starting in January, when a spurt in the number of cases and casualties was spotted, the district has reported a total of 12,002 positive cases and 73 casualties due to the disease.

Prior to the third wave, the district had reported a total of 47,471 positive cases and 1,599 deaths during the first two waves.

The district had reported total 10,883 cases and 58 casualties during the month of January this year. The number had gone down to 998 positive cases and 15 casualties in the month of February.

The officials said the situation has improved during the last few weeks. However, they said there was no place for complacency as the health experts have already warned of a fourth wave in June and July. The officials said people must go for completing the vaccination process.