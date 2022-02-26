North Zone Inter-University Hockey Championship begins in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 25

The North Zone Inter-University Hockey (Men) Championship was inaugurated at Guru Hargobind Hockey Stadium of the Guru Nanak Dev University by Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, GNDU.

Sukhdev Singh, director, sports, said more than 34 teams comprising about 500 players of different universities are participating in the championship.

Kanwar Mandeep Singh, assistant director, sports, said the teams have been divided into four pools — A, B, C and D.

On Friday, Pool A, matches of Delhi University vs CSJM Kanpur; CDLU Sirsa vs PAU Ludhiana; Chandigarh University Mohali vs Dr RML Avadh, Ayodhya; Bundelkhand University, Jhansi vs IIMT University, Meerut, were held.

Similarly, under the Pool B, matches of SGGS U Fatehgarh Sahib vs Pros. RS University Prayagraj; CCS HAU Hisar vs CBLU Bhiwani; MJP Rohilkhand, Bareilly vs Kumaun University, Nainital; Panjab University Chandigarh vs MBSPSU Patiala were organised.

The matches of Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar vs SSJ University Almora; IGKPTU vs Cluster University Jammu; University of Jammu vs SBBS University, Jalandhar; HP University Shimla v/s Dr BR Ambedkar University, Agra, were organised under Pool C and the matches of University of Lucknow vs Central University of Haryana; GKV, Haridwar vs University of Allahabad; CCSU Meerut v/s GKU Talwani Sabo were organised under Pool D.

This championship will conclude on March 2. Keeping in mind the Covid-19 safety protocol, the number of sports lovers willing to watch the matches have been kept restricted.