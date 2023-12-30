NOSPlan convention begins at GNDU

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 29

The 25th silver jubilee annual three-day convention of Planning, SAMARASYA NOSPlan, was inaugurated today on the premises of Guru Nanak Dev University. The event has drawn participation from approximately 700 students representing 28 planning schools across the country. Hosted by Guru Ramdas School of Planning at GNDU, this marks the third NOSPlan organised at the university. Over the course of the convention, around 20 theme-based competitive academic, cultural, and sports events are scheduled to take place.

The primary objective of this convention is to drive enhancements in the state of planning education in India, advocate for planning as both a discipline and a field of higher education among 10+2 students, provide a networking platform for all planning students nationwide, and creates better prospects for these students post their academic tenure.

The inaugural session was presided over by Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice- Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University. SS Behl, Prof and Dean of the Faculty of Physical Planning and Architecture at the university; Prof PSN Rao, former director, School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi; Prof Ashwani Luthra, head of Guru Ramdas School of Planning; Pankaj Bawa, Chief Town Planner of the Government of Punjab; Inderjit Singh, Chairman of ITPI-Punjab Regional Chapter, Chandigarh; and Chinmey Zodage, president of NOSPlan 2023-24, were present at the inaugural ceremony. Prof Sandhu reiterated Guru Nanak Dev University’s commitment to advancing growth across diverse domains including research, academics, sports, arts, environment, and other academic pursuits. He underscored the university’s dedication to nurturing every aspect of life, emphasising the equal importance of environmental well-being alongside infrastructure development. Prof Sandhu urged town planners to conscientiously address environmental concerns alongside other developmental structures, stressing the imperative need to harmonise progress with ecological preservation.

Prof Behl elaborated on the Sanskrit term “Samarasya,” highlighting its multifaceted meanings associated with harmony, unity, and synthesis, where various elements converge to form a cohesive whole. He related this concept to the G20 theme of the year: “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Prof Luthra, in his welcome address, outlined the diverse sections and events scheduled over the three days of the convention. He emphasised the significance of harmony in urban and regional development, stating that well-designed spaces, sustainable practices, and community engagement together weave the fabric of thriving realities.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU