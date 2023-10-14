Not allocated by MC, parking lots functional

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 13

Around 10 parking lots of the Municipal Corporation have been functional without allocation to any contractor, causing loss to the tune of lakhs to the civic body. The parking lots including the ones at Old Vegetable Market, Guru Nanak Bhavan City Centre, Bibi Kaulan Hospital, District Library, from Uppal Hospital to Rani Ka Bagh, SBI Bank, Municipal Office Ranjit Avenue, parking stand outside the New DTO Office, Celebration Mall Link Road, and KD Hospital have not been allocated by the MC.

The MC could earn approximately Rs 24 lakh annually from these 10 parking lots, leading to financial losses for the corporation. Currently, the MC is operating parking lots at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay parking stand, Bhandari Bridge, Telephone Exchange, Macchi Mandi and Court Complex.

Several parking lots are being operated by the parking mafia where they charge fee from visitors. There are illegal parking lots at some markets, under flyovers, outside major city hospitals, outside banks and on other government lands. Those operating parking stands on the corporation’s land even collect fees by issuing tickets on vehicles, but the MC does not receive any income from them.

Estate wing officials claimed that they have noticed such activities and will crack down on elements involved in it.