 Not many takers for FOB outside rly station : The Tribune India

Not many takers for FOB outside rly station

Residents prefer to jump over central convergence to go to other side

Not many takers for FOB outside rly station

People cross the road through a gap in a divide



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

Instead of using the foot over bridge (FOB) outside the railway station to cross the road, residents of the city prefer to jump over the central convergence to go to the other side which causes traffic to slow down resulting in frequent jams.

A huge traffic jam. photos: Vishal Kumar

Though the administration had earlier installed iron grills on the central verge to force people to use the FOB to check the frequently occurring traffic jams, the iron structure over a part of the stretch somehow went missing.

At present, there are hardly any takers for the FOB which has become a resting place for the street urchins. The shopkeepers in the area stated that the frequency of traffic jams has affected their business and the grill should be fixed again.

Apart from the traffic snarls caused by commuters crossing the road, three-wheelers in large numbers wait for passengers outside the gate which also helps to slow down the flow of traffic.

Kultar Singh, a shopkeeper, said, “People risk their lives daily by crossing the road instead of using the foot over bridge. This over bridge was installed decades ago but it is being used rarely.” He said heavy footfall at the railway station and people crossing over the central verge throughout the day result in frequent traffic jams.

Another local Sumit said the residents have a responsibility to use the facilities created for them. “There is a reason why this bridge has been constructed here. If people start using the FOB, the flow of traffic outside the railway station could be eased to a great extent.”

Also, the civic authorities should assess the reasons for the reluctance to use the FOB, whether it is the height, convenience of the incline or adequate safety measures. Awareness drive for user-friendly civic amenities to promote the use of FOB may not be out of place.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

2
Nation

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

3
Delhi

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

4
Business

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

5
Punjab

Two held for call spoofing pro-Khalistan message ahead of India-Australia Test match in Gujarat

6
Chandigarh

Sector 52-53 intersection at Chandigarh-Mohali border opens for commutation

7
World

'Red Alert' report urges Australia to prepare for war with China in 3 years

8
Haryana

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

9
Sports

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards

10
J & K

Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: Naatu Naatu LIVE performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Oscars: Naatu Naatu live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...

US bails out SVB depositors, says will get all their money back Silicon Valley Bank

US bails out SVB depositors, says will get all their money back Silicon Valley Bank

California regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank on Frida...


Cities

View All

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

4 of family booked on rape charge

Delhi man dies of electrocution

Sangrur youth dies of 'drug overdose'

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Month on, Sec 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Month on, Sec 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Chandigarh temperature crosses 30 °C

Parking firm director held for fake bank guarantees

Open house: Is the annual hike in essential service charges justified?

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

DDA to plant 1 lakh saplings at Shastri Park

DDA to plant 1 lakh saplings at Shastri Park

2 Nigerians dupe women on pretext of marriage, arrested

Delhi Govt releases videos on ‘Happiness Curriculum’

DTC to add 100 electric buses to its fleet by April first week

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Depressed, man ends life

Kartapur police nab peddler, trace many theft cases to him

2 snatchers arrested

Free assistive devices given to 475 needy persons

Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Man shot at over money dispute in Ludhiana

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at Chaunta village; four held

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory