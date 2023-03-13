Not many takers for FOB outside rly station

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

Instead of using the foot over bridge (FOB) outside the railway station to cross the road, residents of the city prefer to jump over the central convergence to go to the other side which causes traffic to slow down resulting in frequent jams.

A huge traffic jam. photos: Vishal Kumar

Though the administration had earlier installed iron grills on the central verge to force people to use the FOB to check the frequently occurring traffic jams, the iron structure over a part of the stretch somehow went missing.

At present, there are hardly any takers for the FOB which has become a resting place for the street urchins. The shopkeepers in the area stated that the frequency of traffic jams has affected their business and the grill should be fixed again.

Apart from the traffic snarls caused by commuters crossing the road, three-wheelers in large numbers wait for passengers outside the gate which also helps to slow down the flow of traffic.

Kultar Singh, a shopkeeper, said, “People risk their lives daily by crossing the road instead of using the foot over bridge. This over bridge was installed decades ago but it is being used rarely.” He said heavy footfall at the railway station and people crossing over the central verge throughout the day result in frequent traffic jams.

Another local Sumit said the residents have a responsibility to use the facilities created for them. “There is a reason why this bridge has been constructed here. If people start using the FOB, the flow of traffic outside the railway station could be eased to a great extent.”

Also, the civic authorities should assess the reasons for the reluctance to use the FOB, whether it is the height, convenience of the incline or adequate safety measures. Awareness drive for user-friendly civic amenities to promote the use of FOB may not be out of place.