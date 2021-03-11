Not paid salary for three months, sanitation workers stage protest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 10

Sanitation workers of the local municipal council on Friday held a protest over the non-payment of their salary for the last three months and warned the administration that in case they were not given their salaries without delay they would intensify their agitation.

The protesting workers staged a dharna in the complex of the municipal council and took out a march in the town by raising slogans in favour of their demands.

Women sanitation workers also condemned the administration for its apathetic attitude as they had approached the administration many times but to no avail. They were facing difficulty in meeting ends meet.

While addressing on the occasion, Romesh Shergill, state president of the Safai Sewaks Union, and other leaders said they had been appealing to the administration to release their salaries, but nothing had been done so far. As a result, poor workers facing great hardships.

The leaders also demanded that arrears of their increased salaries be released and the services of temporary and contractual employees and daily wagers regularised.