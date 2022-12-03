Not part of Brar’s panel, says SAD leader Pakhoke

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Alvinderpal Singh Pakhoke today denied having any connection with the coordination committee formed by party rebel Jagmeet Brar. “I have been a loyal soldier of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for 45 years and am not part of any anti-party activity,” Pakhoke clarified.

Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke, who served as the senior vice-president of SAD and acting head of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, said he was surprised that Jagmeet Brar had included his name in the coordination committee without his consent. He made it clear that neither had he met Jagmeet Brar, nor ever had a phone conversation with him. Brar also had not taken his consent to include his name in the coordination committee, he said.

No matter how many parties Brar himself has changed, I have worked only for the Shiromani Akali Dal for 45 years on different positions in the party, he said, and added that the leadership of the party remained undisputed.

Pakhoke criticised Jagmeet Brar for shifting his loyalty frequently saying he has never stayed in any party for more than a year.