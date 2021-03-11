Noted author Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi shares his literary journey with GNDU students

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, April 29

A literary career that began in the early 80s and continues till today, Padma Shri Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi has drawn inspiration from many noted thinkers and revolutionary writers of Punjab.

My early initiation My first poem was published in a children’s column in a vernacular. That was my early initiation towards literature. Later, I got hooked to reading Punjabi literary magazines that were published by eminent writers. Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi

From choosing Pandit Sharda Ram Phillauri’s novel “Bhagyawati” as his first research project to Amrita Pritam and working under the guidance of eminent literary critic and literary scholar Dr Ramesh Kuntal Megh, Dr Bedi has credited his literary success to his mentors. His speeches quote Baba Farid to Surjit Patar, made relative to every generation.

Sharing his literary journey and work with students at GNDU, Padma Shri Dr Bedi on Friday spoke at a special session hosted by the District Department of Languages in association with the School of Punjabi Studies, Guru Nanak Dev University.

Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi, who is currently serving as Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh Central University, Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh), said research has always been one of the epicentres of his creative leanings.

“My first poem was published in a children’s column in a vernacular. That was my early initiation towards literature. Later, I got hooked to reading Punjabi literary magazines that were published by eminent writers, including Preetlari, Nagmani and others. I worked on a research project on Pandit Sharda Ram Phillauri’s novel Bhagyawati, which was a big learning experience for me as the novel dealt with the theme of social reforms and women empowerment in an era when nobody was even bothered about such issues. So, I wanted to build a bridge between the Hindi and Punjabi languages and I still do, often using verses by Punjabi poets Baba Farid and Surjit Patar by translating them in Hindi,” he said.

Pandit Sharda Ram Phillauri is considered as the father of modern Punjabi prose and is acknowledged to have written the first Hindi novel, Bhagyawati, in 1977, but it got published in 1988 after his death. Dr Bedi said the novel was considered so popular at the time that every parent, in every religion, used to give their daughter Bhagyawati as a gift in her dowry.

He also talked about his love for the Punjabi language in general. “Most of my research has been associated with Hindi, but as a Punjabi I have always made an effort to develop the language and make it connect at a national level, literary and generic context,” he shared.

Dr Paramjit Singh Kalsi, Language Officer, Amritsar, said literary personalities working on the development of language, literature and culture must be significantly promoted and introduced to young generation to make them aware and connected. Dr Manjinder Singh, Head, School of Punjabi Studies, GNDU, said Dr Bedi is an internationally renowned scholar.

“Dr Bedi’s research is of course related to Hindi, but as a Punjabi he has made a significant contribution to the development of the Punjabi language at the national level. The establishment of the Punjabi Department at Himachal Pradesh Central University was made possible by his efforts. His first poem Garam Loha won several acclaimed awards, including a national award.”

On the occasion, the District Language Department also announced Gurmeet Bawa Memorial award that has been conferred on Ravinder Kaur, a state awardee and lecturer. The department will make the Gurmeet Bawa memorial award an annual feature.