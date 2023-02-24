 Notorious gangster among 8 acquitted for lack of proof : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 23

The court of Additional District and Session Judge today acquitted eight persons, including notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, in an attempt to murder and arms act case registered with Mattewal police station in December 2012.

Among others who were acquitted including Gurdeep Baba, Major Singh, Milkha Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Ankul Khatri, Vipin Kumar and Pardeep.

Advocate Amandeep Singh Pahwa said that Amritsar rural police claimed to have arrested five gangsters after an exchange of fire at Mattewal village in Majitha subdivision on December 25, 2012.

According to the police, three of their accomplices, including Sulakhan Singh Babbar, son of a slain terrorist, and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, had escaped from the spot at that time. The police had recovered two 315 bore rifles, two 315 bore pistols and a .32 bore revolver from the spot.

The police had claimed that following a tip-off, a police team surrounded the outhouse at Mattewal village at about 2 pm. It has information that Sulakhan Singh, son of slain militant Seetal Singh Mattewal, was involved in forming a gang of looters and that they were hiding in the outhouse. As the police team proceeded towards the outhouse, they were fired upon by the accused and the police team had retaliated.

Pahwa said that the court acquitted them on the basis of the forensic reports which did not prove the charge of the police.

