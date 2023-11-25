Notorious gangster Ankul Khatri, aide arrested from Mehta area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 24

Acting on a tip-off, the Amritsar Rural Police have arrested notorious gangster Ankul Khatri and his accomplice Shamsher Singh, alias Gadgaj, and recovered a pistol along with two bullets from their possession in Mehta area.

Gadgaj, who has faced around 12 criminal cases including of murder and attempt to murder, had taken shelter in the house Khatri, who faced 22 cases of different nature including murder, attempt to murder and under the NDPS Act registered at different police stations in Punjab.

Gadgaj had been evading arrest since November 13 when he along with his accomplices had attacked a group of persons in Katra Dullo area in the walled city on Diwali night. The clash had led to the killing of a youth and injuring of three persons.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural Police, said the Mehta police got a tip-off that Shamsher Singh, aka Gadgaj, wanted by the city police in a murder case was taking shelter in Khatri’s house.

“Immediately, a police team raided his house and arrested both of them. The police also seized a .32 bore pistol and three rounds from their possession,” he said, while adding that a fresh case under the Arms Act and under Sections 212 (harbouring a criminal) and 216 (harbouring offender who had escaped from custody or whose apprehension had been ordered) of the IPC against the duo.