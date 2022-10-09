Now, 418-ft Tricolour at Attari -Wagah border

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

The NHAI will replace the 360-foot tall national flag with a new one, 418-foot tall, at the Attari-Wagah joint check-post. Work on installing the same will commence this month. The flag will be installed close to the Swarn Jyanti Dwar.

The present Tricolour was installed in 2017. It is 200 m away from the zero line.

There is a fear that the move may set off knee-jerk reactions from Pakistan. Like the one visible following the erection of the Tricolour way back in 2017 at Attari. Pakistan had responded by installing a 400-foot high flag post the same year, which was 40 feet taller than the Indian flag.

Now, once installed, the Indian flag will be 18-foot taller than Pakistan’s and the tallest in Asia. Then it will become the sixth largest flag post in the world.

The maintenance of the flag is an onerous task. Both Indian and Pakistan border guards hoist flags at the appropriate time as instances of fabric being torn with fast-blowing winds were reported many times in the past.