Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 19

Coming as a boon for the working parents who leave behind their babies with the baby sitters, Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology has come up with a ‘smart’ cradle, which can gauge the mood of the baby and start rocking automatically when he/she cries. A pre-recorded voice of the mother/father singing a lullaby to him can also get played, depending on the choice of the parents.

By using onboard smart sensor technology that comes with the cradle, the parents will also be able monitor their babies through their mobile phones remotely. The apparatus has artificial intelligence tools attached that can to judge the mood of the baby inside the cradle. Its smart feature will make it start swinging automatically gauging the baby’s mood, said the inventors of the team from the Departments of Instrumentation and Control Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, here.

The team which has already filed a patent and has even readied a sample are BTech final year students -- Ashkrit Shukla, Pranshul Gupta, Srishty Banga, Tuneer Khargonkar, Kirti Daga, Arpit Rankwar, Aditya Manchanda and Divyansha Sharma; and faculty members Dr D Harimurugan and Dr Kuldeep Singh Nagla.

Dr Nagla said currently India has a large percentage of dual working parents and many of them leave their infants in baby care centres during their working hours. “This technique can work there as well. It can even be used in neonatal centres and children hospitals”, he said adding that the institute was looking for stakeholders to commercialise the invention for which a patent had already been applied.

Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, director of the institute, and Dr JN Chakraborty, Dean, have congratulated the team for their new achievement.