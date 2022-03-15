Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 14

Still euphoric after its historic and landslide victory in the recent Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) courted its first controversy over the issue of ‘extravaganza’ in organising a roadshow and the planned wearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister on March 16.

Even as it seems too early to judge the intentions of the new government, a section of the general public is not happy with the way the AAP organised a roadshow by using government buses to ferry supporters and its plans to conduct the CM’s oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan.

The critics feel that the roadshow should not have been organised at government’s expense, as it was a party event. They see no utility of organising an oath-taking ceremony for the CM by spending over Rs2crore.

The detractors feel that the money could have been used for education or health sector, as the party has promised reforms in these sectors.

Jagwinder Singh, a resident, said: “The state debt of over Rs3lakh crore as stated by the political leaders before elections should have been kept in mind before these extravagant events. A person or state who is under debt must feel some need for austerity.”

Residents said ideally, the government should not spend public money on promoting party interests or leaders. “If you are sincere and want to run a better government, you need not spend Rs2crore for taking oath. People are restless and they want some change,” said another resident Surinder Kaur.

Apart from the general public, the leaders of the political parties, too, have criticized AAP leaders for lavish spending on party promotion at government expense.

Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, president, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha said: “Over 700 government buses were used to bring party workers for the roadshow. It was not a state event and so the government should not pay for it.” He said even the money being spent for oath-taking ceremony was extravagant.

Even Congress Lok Sabha member Gurjit Singh Aujla took a jibe at CM-designate Bhagwant Mann for the lavish spending. Aujla reminded AAP that the money belongs to the people.