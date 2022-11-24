Now, avail six services without filling a form at Sewa Kendar

Amritsar, November 23
The government has done away with the requirement to fill forms for six of the services being provided at the Sewa Kendar.
Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said, “The government has changed the process for the convenience of the common man.” Henceforth, one no longer needs to fill forms to have a name added to an income certificate, a rural area certificate, a birth certificate or an identity card for a senior citizen, etc.
