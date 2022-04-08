Now, cybercrime helpdesk comes to Amritsar residents' rescue

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

To tackle cybercrimes efficiently, the city police on Thursday set up a cybercrime helpdesk, where victims will be able to lodge their complaints directly rather than approaching a senior police official and get it marked for further necessary action.

“As time is the essence in cybercrime, wherein victims lose their hard-earned money and have to lodge complaint within 24 hours of the crime, the police official will initiate immediate action so that the accused cannot withdraw money from the accounts where it is fraudulently transferred,” said Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, while inaugurating the cybercrime helpdesk.

Dial here 1930 and 97811-30811: Tollfree numbers to lodge cyber-related complaints ACP Manpreet Kaur Shimar will be the nodal officer, while Inspector Anup Kumar has been deputed as in-charge of the cybercrime wing

The cyberdesk will work round the clock. UID numbers would be allotted to these complaints for further action.

There has been a spurt in the cybercrime cases with the city witnesses on an average over 6 to 7 fraud cases daily. As many as 822 cyber fraud related complaints were filed with the city police in 2022 alone.

“Early reporting of crime will lead to greater chances of money reversal in fraudulent financial transactions,” said Police Commissioner, adding that victims would not have to go to multiple places for complaint redressal. The helpdesk will act as a single window interface for victim, Dr Gill said.

Dr Gill launched two tollfree numbers — 1930 and 97811-30811 for lodging cyber-related complaints. Dr Manpreet Kaur Shimar, Assistant Commissioner of Police will be the nodal officer, while inspector Anup Kumar has been deputed as in-charge of cybercrime wing.

