'Now, estimates, billing work will be done online'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

The Local Bodies Department of the state government had issued orders on August 10 that the estimates of development works and billing of municipal corporations would now be made online through EPF module/software.

In this regard, training was also given to officers of the Municipal Corporation at the office of the Local Bodies Department, Chandigarh. After this, the officers of the engineering branch are supposed to train the staff at the MC. Even after a long delay, the system was not implemented by the Amritsar MC.

MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh attended a meeting of the Local Bodies Department recently. After the meeting, he sought a response from the officials of the engineering wing, who attended the training sessions, on the delay in implementing the system in the MC.

The Joint Commissioner said the estimates of development works and billing would be implemented immediately from the EPF module/software. He said no estimate and billing would be made manual.