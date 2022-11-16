Now, exchange foreign currency at Amritsar airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 15

With over 2.5 lakh passengers using Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here and no facility to exchange currency, the travellers had to face a lot of inconvenience. However, now, the foreign exchange division of EbixCash World Money has opened a counter to provide services to the travellers.

After the launch of the counter at the airport on Tuesday, TC Guruprasad, Managing Director, EbixCash World Money, said: “The Amritsar international airport is the third busiest international airport in India. Of the 2.5 lakh passengers, over one lakh are foreign travellers.” He said the facility would greatly benefit people who need to exchange their currency notes before travelling.

Guruprasad said they had been providing foreign exchange programme at the Golden Temple for over a decade. “Before us there was no such service at the airport and people had to visit foreign exchange offices in city which was not convenient,” he said.

Built in pre-Independence era in 1930, the international airport is one of the oldest airports, with the commencement of domestic flights in 1947 and international flights in 1960.

The foreign exchange counters at the airport will allow passengers to avail foreign exchange services in the most convenient and hassle-free manner, said Guruprasad.