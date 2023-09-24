Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city Amritsar with Alliance Air

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 23

The Alliance Air is going to start direct flight from Kullu-Manali Airport in Himachal Pradesh to Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in the holy city. The airline would start operating flights from October 1.

The flight would be operated by Alliance Air through ATR 42-seater aircraft on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, three days a week. The activists working to enhance the air connectivity with Amritsar airport welcomed the move of the airline and the authorities for the initiative.

Yogesh Kamra, convenor, Fly Amritsar Initiative, said, “We welcome the new direct non-stop flight from Kullu-Manali to Amritsar. The journey by road is long and can take up to eight hours whereas the the Amritsar-Kullu flight can cover this distance in one hour and 10 minutes only.”

“This convenient connection would boost both inbound and outbound tourism of Amritsar. Many domestic and international tourists want to visit Amritsar during their North India tour when travelling to upper Himalayan tourism circuit of Kullu, Manali, Kasol, Tirthan Valley, Lahaul and Spiti, Leh and Ladakh,” he said.

“The Kullu-Manali Airport is located at Bhuntar. The new flight would accommodate devotees, who visit Manikaran Sahib every year. In the absence of air connectivity with Amritsar, devotees used to take flight from Chandigarh,” said Sarabjeet Singh, a resident.

The Alliance Air has started booking for the flight and the introductory fare starts from Rs 2,000.

