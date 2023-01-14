Now lodge PSPCL plaints on WhastApp

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 13

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO today launched a WhatsApp number for providing better services to about 96 lakh consumers of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) here on Friday.

He said due to increase in demand for electricity during summer season, the complaints regarding disruptions in its supply also shot up. To redress the complaints of consumers in time, PSPCL has set up a 24x7 helpline with dedicated staff.

Consumers can register complaints of no power supply by sending the keyword “no supply” to WhatsApp number 96461-01912. The complaint will be registered only from the last registered mobile number of the complainant. If a consumer’s mobile number is not registered with PSPCL, he/she will be sent a message to get it registered using another option.

Already, PSPCL has a dedicated toll free number 1912, which is recorded at a 120-member call centre in Ludhiana. Consumers used to send SMS “no supply” at 1912, give a missed call at 1800-180-1512 and use mobile app from Android and iOS mobile phones to lodge complaints. Now, a new facility has been made available for customers to lodge complaints through WhatsApp.

The minister asked consumers to share honest feedback and if they are not satisfied with the redress of their grievances, they could write their comments on 1912 and send SMS.

#harbhajan singh eto #pspcl #WhatsApp