Now, meet DC daily from 11 am to 1:30 pm

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

Public friendly e-governance will be implemented under government’s ‘Sarkar Aap Ke Dwar’ initiative, said newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan. He will meet the general public daily from 11 am to 1:30 pm to listen to their grievances.

The main objective of the government is to ameliorate people from their sufferings. To realise the objective, the infrastructure at Suwidha Centres will be changed accordingly. The facilities available to the people will be ensured in a timely manner. The CM had issued strict instructions to take stern action to curb drug menace and get drug addicts treated at rehabilitation centres. After inspecting all OOAT clinics and Health Department, their shortcomings will be rectified on a priority. Harpreet Singh Sudan, Deputy Commissioner

Under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the administration would provide civic amenities to common people on their doorstep and their problems would be resolved on the spot by setting up Lok Darbars in village panchayats.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said the main objective of the government was to ameliorate people from their sufferings. To realise the objective, the infrastructure at Suwidha Centres would be changed accordingly. The facilities available to the people would be ensured in a timely manner.

The DC said the CM had issued strict instructions to take stern action to curb drug menace and get drug addicts treated at rehabilitation centres. He said after inspecting all Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics and Health Department, their shortcomings would be rectified on a priority.

He appealed to residents of Guru Ki Nagri to not encroach upon the space in front of their shops illegally, as it would cause a lot of inconvenience to passengers and hamper the traffic flow. He said it was the responsibility of every individual to extend his full cooperation to the administration to expedite the development works of the city.

Sudan said if people have any grievance regarding the administration, they can lodge it online on the grievance redressal portal from the comfort of their home.

He said strict action would be taken against those schools which will not follow the instructions of the government. “We are also to some extent responsible for the rising fee of private schools,” Sudan said. He said today’s smart government schools were providing better and quality education than private schools and we should give priority to our children getting education in government schools. He said government schoolteachers were highly qualified as compared to the teachers of private schools, as they became teachers only after passing the competitive examinations.