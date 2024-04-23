NREGA workers vow to stay united for rights

Tarn Taran, April 22
The NREGA workers of some villages in the border area under the banner of NREGA Rozgar Prapat Mazdoor Union (AITUC) celebrated the birth anniversary of Vladimir Lenin on Monday and took a pledge to stand united for the protection of their rights. The NREGA workers held meetings in Marimegha, Kalsian, Ladhu, Algon Khurd, Mari Kamboke and other villages.
Prithipal Singh Marimegha, national leader of the CPI, while addressing the gathering, said that the great Lenin brought revolution in Russia by overthrowing the anti-people rule of the Czar and established the rule of the proletariat. He called upon NREGA workers to be united for their rights and said that democracy in the country was under threat. He said that in case the BJP comes to power again, pro-people policies like NREGA would be stopped.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...