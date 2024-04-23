NREGA workers vow to stay united for rights

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 22

The NREGA workers of some villages in the border area under the banner of NREGA Rozgar Prapat Mazdoor Union (AITUC) celebrated the birth anniversary of Vladimir Lenin on Monday and took a pledge to stand united for the protection of their rights. The NREGA workers held meetings in Marimegha, Kalsian, Ladhu, Algon Khurd, Mari Kamboke and other villages.

Prithipal Singh Marimegha, national leader of the CPI, while addressing the gathering, said that the great Lenin brought revolution in Russia by overthrowing the anti-people rule of the Czar and established the rule of the proletariat. He called upon NREGA workers to be united for their rights and said that democracy in the country was under threat. He said that in case the BJP comes to power again, pro-people policies like NREGA would be stopped.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran