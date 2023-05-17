NRI booked for raping teen, uploading obscene pics

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 16

An NRI, Ranjit Singh Khoji, a resident of Darajke village here, has been booked for raping a teenage girl and also putting vulgar photos of the victim on social media.

The victim, who is the accused’s neighbour, in her complaint lodged with the police stated that the accused and the victim developed a friendship four years ago and established a physical relationship with her at her house. She alleged the accused made her vulgar videos too.

Though the accused managed to go abroad, he used to contact her and pressurised her to send her objectionable photos to him. Just two months ago, the accused returned home and again established physical relations with her threatening to upload her vulgar photos on social media platforms. The victim lodged a complaint with the police and a case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC, Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act was registered against the accused by the Bhikhiwind police on Monday. The accused has not been arrested as yet. The police said further investigation had been initiated.