NRI donates water cooler

Tarn Taran, March 15
Bharpoor Singh, an NRI, donated a water cooler to Government Elementary School, Dadehar Sahib. Gurvinder Singh Babbu, school head, presided over the function, which was attended by the Sarpanch of the village. Angrej Singh, president, Desh Bhagat Sant Baba Wisakha Singh Ji Sports Club, said the family of the NRI had been donating sports equipment to the players of the club. The family had also funded the renovation of the school building.
