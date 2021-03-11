Canadian NRI shot dead in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 24

An NRI of Sohawa (Sarhali) was shot dead at Chunk Char Khamba in Tarn Taran late on Saturday night by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants.

Jatinderpal Singh (25) had come from Canada on April 16 and was to return in June. He was going back home from Tarn Taran in a Scorpio (GJ-12, DM-4006) along with his three friends, when the assailants fired at the SUV. Jatinderpal was sitting in the front seat next to the driver. A bullet pierced through his rib. He was brought to a local private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Jatinderpal Singh (in pic)

The post-mortem of the body was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Sunday.

DSP (City) Barjinder Singh said a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 24, 54, 59 of the Arms Act had been registered by the police against two unidentified persons.

The DSP said according to the information collected from the mobile call details, they were in touch with a woman, who was allegedly behind the killing. Jatinderpal and his friends went for a cocktail party at the local ‘Panj Taraa’ restaurant before leaving home and had apparently called the woman, too, but she did not turn up.

She had information regarding their every move. The police suspect that she was the one who had sent the bike-borne to kill Jatinderpal.

Cops’ role, too, is under scanner as the spot where the incident occurred was just a few yards away from the local city police station. Moreover, religious programmes related to the 459th Parkash Purb of fifth Sikh master Guru Arjun Dev were being organised for the last eight days at the local Darbar Sahib.

The district police had even installed nakas and increased patrolling in the surroundings areas. The accused not only committed the crime, but even managed to flee from the spot.

Tarn Taran and Patti towns are already infamous for killings, robberies, snatchings and other criminal activities. Even AAP MLAs have expressed their resentment over these incidents with the SSP and other officials.