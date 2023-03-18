NSDC all set to start online int’l job fair; registration on

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is all set to initiate a first-of-its-kind online international job fair stretching for over three months.

Stating this, Sandeep Kaura, Adviser to the NSDC, said registration for the pan-India job fair could be done till April 19. He along with Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney inaugurated a three-day international job mobilisation camp at Multi Skill Development Centre here on Friday.

Kaura said then a wing of the Cambridge University would conduct a language test to adjudge the language proficiency of the candidates. Thereafter, the shortlisted candidates would have choice to apply for the countries and companies of their choice. It will be a two-way process as overseas companies will also shortlist candidates of their choice.

In the next stage, 13-day preliminary choice tests and interviews will be conducted. At last, trade tests would be conducted in which employers could ask the shortlisted candidates to go to a particular place to show their skills. Finally in June, officials of those companies in person would hand over job letters to the selected candidates.

Kaura said the NSDC would provide pre-departure training to those candidates who would be selected to orient them with the culture and environment of that country.

Sahney said the candidates with the requisite skills and experience in various trades like automotive, carpenters, construction, drivers, electricians, F&B, health, hospitality, Information Technology, oil and gas, plumber, refrigeration, welders, etc, would be registered for prospective employment in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Gulf Countries, Japan and Australia.

Making an appeal to eligible candidates, Sahney said the final round of selection would be done by prospective employers in above countries in mid-June.

Stressing the need for skilling, Sahney reiterated his commitment for providing 50,000 jobs in the domestic as well as international sectors in the coming four years.