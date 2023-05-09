NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 9

The National Security Guard (NSG), a counter-terrorism unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs from New Delhi, today visited the spot on Heritage Street where back-to-back two explosions had occurred in close proximity to each other under mysterious circumstances.

Last night, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team too had inspected the spot. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has collected the evidence from the spot, the result of which was awaited.

The post blast analysis focussed on the motive with the central agencies on their toes to reach a conclusion. The NSG and NIA teams held meetings with the Punjab police personnel to gain first hand knowledge of the instances.

Since the blast sites were on the passage that leads to the Golden Temple and the Jallianwala Bagh, heavy police force has cordoned off the 20 meters area and deployed heavy force of CRP, RAF, Commando, besides the Punjab police.

The adjoining 24X7 Saragarhi parking, which remained unmanned too, witnessed police force with a permanent picket set up at its rooftop.

It is learnt that a total of 16 CCTV cameras were installed on the Heritage Street. Ironically, except for the one camera, 100 meters away from the blast site, none could capture anything that could lead the police to reach any conclusion.

However, the police is looking at all possible angles and has dispatched its counter intelligence unit led by senior officers to the spot to examine the incident. The situation is being monitored at the highest level.

The NSG, NIA and central agencies were studying the explosive material forensically as well as to analyse the site of the explosions for more clues.

Normally, tight security measures are kept in place every year in Punjab ahead of the June 6 anniversary of Operation Bluestar observed in the Golden Temple complex. The anti-terror units are on their toes to thwart any attempts by radical elements or miscreants to disturb the law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has demanded a thorough probe into the blast incidents and take concrete steps to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

“SGPC is ready to provide any kind of support to the government and police administration if required. The National investigation agencies and police administration were already investigating these incidents, we believe that their in-depth investigation would bring out the truth”, he said.

#Punjab Police