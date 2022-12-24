NSS camp concludes at KCVAS

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A seven-day National Service Scheme (NSS) camp concluded at Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar, today. Seminars and lectures on building self-confidence, leadership qualities and social service awareness among students were held during the camp. As many as 180 volunteers participated in the camp which incorporates lectures on social issues, physical and mental health, myths and facts of organ/eye donation, environmental protection, first aid in animals and animal genetic resources of India with special reference to Punjab. Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, who was chief guest, inaugurated the educational wall of “Animal Genetic Resources of Punjab” created to educate the students, farmers and visitors about rich indigenous farm animal treasures of Punjab.

DAV college student aces in wrestling

Manush, a student of DAV College, has brought laurels to the college and the city by clinching a gold medal in a wrestling championship (Punjab School Games) held at Patiala. Manush was given a grand welcome by professors and students during a function organised in the college. Principal Amardeep Gupta said the college was proud of him. He asked Manush to continue working hard. He said, “If Manush continues to play with dedication and sincerity, he will soon be able to win medals for the country in the Asian Championships and Olympic Games as well.” Manush has given the credit of the victory to his parents and coach. His aim is to secure an Olympic gold.

BBK DAV wins flower and plant show

BBK DAV College for Women secured the first position in eight categories and second position in 11 categories. Krish Kataria and Devanshi of BFA (Semester III) won the first prize in fresh flower rangoli and dry flower rangoli, respectively. Principal Pushpinder Walia congratulated the winners and said building a thriving garden took a lot of hard work and planning. Sudarshan Kapoor, chairman, LMC honoured the students, faculty, and gardeners of the college. She said it was only due to their hard work that such an achievement had been made. Sudarshan Kapoor also congratulated the winning team.

IT Conclave at KCET

IT experts from across the region participated in a conclave which was organised by Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) today. The conclave was attended by a number of specialists from various parts of the country. They discussed regarding various aspects of the IT industry, hiring process of IT companies and job scenario. Somesh Shandilya, senior manager recruitments, CETPA Group, Siva Rambha, MD, Franqlin Tech Systems Private Limited, Madhu Pandit, a wellbeing and spiritual life coach, Hitesh Kumar Gulati, Yuktesh Chintamadaka, director, Academic Initiative Smart Internz, Dipanshu Prashar, CEO, Virtual Cyber Labs, Jagdeep Singh Gandhoke, an author took part in the conclave. Director, KCET, Dr Manju Bala said the conclave was organised with an aim of apprising the students of the latest trends, developments, and internship avenues.

BHAVANS CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS

A special assembly was held on December 23 to mark the occasion of Christmas before the commencement of the winter break. Students of Himalaya House performed a short play depicting the birth of Jesus. The play gave the message of love and happiness. A large number of the students were dressed as Santa Clause. The students of junior classes presented an enthralling dance performance. Principal Anita Bhalla while addressing the students said the festival of Christmas teaches us to forget the shortcomings of others and forgiveness. She exhorted the students to follow the message.

Science exhibition organised

Tarn Taran: A science exhibition was organised at Universal Academy on Friday. The theme for the primary classes was “Health and Cleanliness” while “Affects of Russian-Ukraine War” was the theme for the secondary classes. Students exhibited their charts, models, diagrams pictures on their respective topics. Aman Sood, Pardeep Aggarwal and Surjit Singh from management of the academy visited the exhibition and interacted with the student regarding their topics. Dr Sanjeev Kochhar, principal of the academy, and Ranjit Bhatia, principal of Sri Guru Harkrishan School, congratulated the students for their performance. /OC