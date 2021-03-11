NSS holds blood donation camp

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The NSS unit I & II, Guru Nanak Dev University, organised a blood donation camp here on Thursday in collaboration with Guru Nanak Hospital, Amritsar, and sponsored by HDFC Bank. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof (Dr) Jaspal Singh interacted with the donors and encouraged them for similar endeavours in future too. The camp was coordinated by Dr HS Gujral, NSS Head, GNDU, and NSS programme officers for unit I and II Prof Rajesh Kumar and Dr Harkirandeep Kaur. A team of medical officers from Guru Nanak Hospital led the camp under Dr Neeraj Sharma along with the medical team at the health centre, GNDU, including Dr Harpreet Kaur. More than 200 students volunteered for the camp and around 70 units of blood was collected.

GNDU declares results

The results of MA Economics Semester II, MSc (Physics) Semester II, MSc (Physics) Semester IV, MSc Chemistry Semester II, MSc Chemistry Semester IV, MSc Zoology Semester II, MSc Zoology Semester IV, BCom LLB (five-year integrated course), Semester II, BCom LLB (five-year integrated course), Semester VI, BCom LLB (five-year integrated course), Semester VIII, BCom LLB (five-year integrated course), Semester X, certificate course in French (part time), Semester II, MA history Semester II, MA, fine arts, Semester II, MA religious studies, Semester II, BSc (home science), Semester II, BSc (home science), Semester IV, BSc (Home Science), Semester VI, MA, music vocal, Semester II of session May 2022 have been declared by the Guru Nanak Dev University. The results will be available on university website www.gndu.ac.in.

Hindu College students get distinction

Students of Hindu College made the college proud by achieving immense success in the results of BCA examination. It is a matter of pride for the institution that 15 students of the computer department – Sukhmanpreet, Parv, Manav, Bhavna, Kumkum, Sonali, Manpreet Kaur, Anjali, Neha, Hrithik, Ankit, Vinay, Maninder, Rajiv and Shubham — have got a distinction in BCA and the result of BCA was 100 per cent. The students gave the credit of their success to the teachers of the institution. Vice-Principal Prof Sanjay Khanna congratulated the students and wished them success in future also. Vice-Principal Dr Rama Sharma wished a happy life to the students along with other teachers.