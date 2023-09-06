Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

The Verka police have arrested three persons for allegedly robbing and kidnapping a nursing student who alighted from a bus at the Verka chowk here Monday morning.

The victim was kidnapped as soon as she alighted from the bus. Police teams were immediately dispatched following a preliminary probe and the car was recovered from the Amritsar-Batala highway. The girl was recovered and the accused were arrested within hours of the incident, informed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana.

They were booked under Sections 365 (Kidnapping), 379-B (2) (physical assault while robbing), and 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Verka police station.

Those arrested were identified as Lovepreet Singh of Chachowali village, Narinderjit Singh of Shehzada village and Ravinder Singh of Sham Nagar village in Amritsar rural belt.

The police recovered the mobile phone and the purse snatched from the victim, the sharp-edged weapon, the baseball bat and the car (PB-02-AM-7755) used in the crime.

Amrik Singh, father of the victim, told the police that his daughter was a student of BSc Nursing at Sri Guru Ram Dass Medical University. He said around 7.30 am on Monday, she took the bus from Jaintipur and alighted at the milk plant at Verka Chowk. He said a car was standing there with occupants Lovepreet, Narinderjit and Ravinder Singh who had their faces covered.

He said they snatched her purse and mobile phone by brandishing her a sharp-edged weapon. He said the girl tried to resist their attempt, but they thrashed her. As she raised an alarm and identified one of the accused, they bundled her into the car and fled the spot. Lovepreet belonged to her village.

Rana said on receiving information, police teams immediately reached the spot and verified the details. The teams were dispatched to chase the car which had fled towards the Amritsar-Batala highway.

After three hours, the police team intercepted the car and recovered the girl. The three accused were arrested and the weapons used in the crime were also seized from them.