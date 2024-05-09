Observer imparts training to officials in monitoring candidates’ expenses

Amritsar, May 8
The Election Commission appointed Expenditure Observer for the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency Ganesh Sudhakar, an IRS officer, today imparted training to Assistant Returning Officers and Assistant Expenditure Observers to keep a tab on the expenses incurred by the candidates during the elections.
Sudhakar gave detailed information regarding the instructions of the Election Commission to monitor the election expenses being incurred by the candidates to the Assistant Returning Officers and Assistant Expenditure Observers of nine Vidhan Sabha constituencies under the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency at the District Administrative Complex.
He asked the concerned officials to ensure that the instructions issued from time to time by the Election Commission of India for the completion of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in a transparent and fair manner should be followed in letter and spirit.
He said the Election Commission should exercise full vigilance regarding the expenses fixed for the Lok Sabha elections and keep a close eye on the election expenses incurred by the candidates and complete videography of the election rallies and other public events conducted by the candidates should be done.
He asked all election officials to ensure that the complaints received during the elections should be resolved within 30 minutes so that the Lok Sabha elections can be conducted in a transparent manner.
The officials were told to ensure that the daily reports were sent on time so that further action could be taken on those reports.
He also said that if a citizen makes any kind of complaint regarding the elections, then appropriate evidence should also be obtained. Sudhakar told the officials that the monitoring committees and other squads formed by the district administration to keep an eye on the election expenses should be equipped with all the relevant equipment at all times so that there is no trouble of any kind if necessary.
He also said that the contesting candidates should be made aware about videography of election meetings, rallies and street meetings etc. Additional District Election Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Jyoti Bala, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nikas Kumar and other officials were present on this occasion.
Complete videography of all poll rallies
Keep a close eye on the election expenses incurred by the candidates and complete videography of the election rallies and other public events conducted by the candidates should be done. — Ganesh Sudhakar, Expenditure Observer for the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff
Over 200 cabin crew started reporting sick from Tuesday nigh...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...
3rd terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam identified
Earlier, top TRF commander Basit Dar among two terrorists we...