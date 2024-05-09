Observer imparts training to officials in monitoring candidates’ expenses

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

The Election Commission appointed Expenditure Observer for the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency Ganesh Sudhakar, an IRS officer, today imparted training to Assistant Returning Officers and Assistant Expenditure Observers to keep a tab on the expenses incurred by the candidates during the elections.

Sudhakar gave detailed information regarding the instructions of the Election Commission to monitor the election expenses being incurred by the candidates to the Assistant Returning Officers and Assistant Expenditure Observers of nine Vidhan Sabha constituencies under the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency at the District Administrative Complex.

He asked the concerned officials to ensure that the instructions issued from time to time by the Election Commission of India for the completion of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in a transparent and fair manner should be followed in letter and spirit.

He said the Election Commission should exercise full vigilance regarding the expenses fixed for the Lok Sabha elections and keep a close eye on the election expenses incurred by the candidates and complete videography of the election rallies and other public events conducted by the candidates should be done.

He asked all election officials to ensure that the complaints received during the elections should be resolved within 30 minutes so that the Lok Sabha elections can be conducted in a transparent manner.

The officials were told to ensure that the daily reports were sent on time so that further action could be taken on those reports.

He also said that if a citizen makes any kind of complaint regarding the elections, then appropriate evidence should also be obtained. Sudhakar told the officials that the monitoring committees and other squads formed by the district administration to keep an eye on the election expenses should be equipped with all the relevant equipment at all times so that there is no trouble of any kind if necessary.

He also said that the contesting candidates should be made aware about videography of election meetings, rallies and street meetings etc. Additional District Election Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Jyoti Bala, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nikas Kumar and other officials were present on this occasion.

Complete videography of all poll rallies Keep a close eye on the election expenses incurred by the candidates and complete videography of the election rallies and other public events conducted by the candidates should be done. — Ganesh Sudhakar, Expenditure Observer for the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha