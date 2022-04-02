ODOP scheme: Traditional achaar and murabba industry gets a push

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, April 1

A year after the introduction of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, the centuries-old traditional cottage food and processing industry of achaar and murabba has received a push. Envisaged by the Union Ministry of Food Processing and Industries, the scheme supports the existing individual micro units with capital investment, common infrastructure, marketing and branding. The scheme would help provide common facilities and other support services.

Jyoti Saroop, general secretary of the Achaar Murabba Association, said the scheme was envisaged to double the strength of achaar and murabba processors from the present 40 in the district, which has an annual turnover of around Rs 100 crore. A subsidy on raising infrastructure is being extended to processors. Besides, a Common Facilitation Centre for installing a common processing facility is being raised. Punjab Agro Industries Corporation (PAIC) has been made State Nodal Agency and it has bought land for the project at the Verka bypass.

UNATI Cooperative Marketing-cum-Processing Society Ltd and PAIC have made a joint venture in the name of Punjab Agro UNATI Gramin Marketing Private Ltd (PUGMARK) and a common brand of the name of AASNAA has been made. All manufacturers will sell their products under this brand and they will be trained for capacity building in terms of improving the quality of their products.

The ministry is providing financial supporting and has sanctioned Rs 4 crore for common marketing and branding. A network of around 4,000 retailers spread across five states has been created under the PUGMARK. These products will be available online.

Rakesh Thukral, a prominent manufacturer, said the traditional cottage industry received a roadmap for future growth. Though the exporters based in Mumbai, Delhi and Panipat are exporting these locally produced products, it has a plan to directly export indigenous products to those countries where Indians in general and Punjabi in particular are residing in a large number.