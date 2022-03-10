Of 125 stuck in Ukraine, 98 locals have returned

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

The district administration has confirmed the return of 98 locals from war-torn Ukraine. The administration has even launched a 24x7 helpline for recording the names and addresses of locals stuck in embattled Ukraine and received 125 names so far.

District Revenue Officer Arvinder Pal Singh said officials were recording the details of students stuck in Ukraine and forwarding the data to the head office daily. He said there are 18 medicine students, who migrated to neighbouring countries around Ukraine. In addition, there are nine students whose status the department is unaware of. He said their addresses without mobile numbers were reported by people who were aware of them being in Ukraine. He said after conclusion of the counting of votes, the office staff would be sent to their addresses to ascertain their returning status.