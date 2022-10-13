Of 2,063 vendors, 10 issued licence to sell crackers by Amritsar dist admin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 12

The district administration on Wednesday selected 10 firecracker traders, out of 2,063 applicants, and authorised them for installing temporary stalls to sell crackers before Diwali. The traders were selected through a draw of lots, as is the adopted procedure by the administration. Additional Commissioner Surinder Singh said, “According to the regulations by the SC, only green crackers will be allowed for sale. The traders who have been issued licences will be allowed to sell crackers from 10 am to 7.30 pm. A two-hour window has been allowed for bursting crackers. The traders would be offered to sell firecrackers in the New Amritsar locality.

Firecracker merchants are preparing to hold retail stalls. As per the licence, the wholesalers can stock and sell crackers. It is noteworthy that despite the check and regulations, the sale of crackers is being carried out even when Diwali is more than a week away. Though the draw for issuing a licence for the sale of crackers was held today, the sale of crackers has been going on for the past few days.