Punjab election result: Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Punjab election result: Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Tribune News Service

Aam Aadmi Party’s dark horse Jeevan Jyot Kaur from Amritsar East constituency emerged as a giant slayer as she defeated bigwigs — Navjot Singh Sidhu of the Congress and Bikram Singh Majithia of the SAD.

Though her victory margin was merely 6,750 votes, a first-time contestant defeating stalwarts of established parties is no mean feat.

Interestingly, in a rally during elections, BJP leader Amit Shah had urged people to vote for its candidate Jagmohan Singh Raju and make him a giant slayer. At that time, who would have thought that the title would be earned by Jeevan Jyot Kaur.

The other big victory belongs to AAP candidate Jasbir Singh Sandhu, a BAMS doctor who defeated Raj Kumar Verka, a three-time Congress MLA, Cabinet minister and former vice-chairman of National SC Commission, with the highest victory margin of 43,863 votes.

In yet another surprise, Ajay Gupta of AAP defeated Om Parkash Soni, a five-time MLA and Deputy Chief Minister. Having started his big innings as city Mayor, Soni had never lost an election until this day. Though Soni managed to get 26,811 votes (30.74 per cent), his opponent outnumbered him with 40,837 (46.83 per cent) votes.

Of all candidates from the mainstream political parties, Dalbir Kaur of Bahujan Samaj Party, which had contested in alliance with SAD, turned out to be the biggest loser, as she merely secured 4,008 votes (4.61 per cent of the total polled votes).

Dalbir Singh of SAD from Amritsar West is another mainstream party candidate, who secured as low as 10,223 votes (8.73 per cent of the total polled votes). Having won his last election in 2002, Dalbir failed to revive his fortunes this time too. Of all SAD candidates from the district, he is the only one who has got less than 20 per cent of the total polled votes.

Cops remain on toes

Amritsar: The police remained on toes for the last two days owing to the counting of votes, while security was also deputed with the winning candidates and around their houses. No untoward incident was reported in the city as the counting passed off peacefully. Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill had personally visited these centres and supervised the security arrangements on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal said the police parties continued patrolling the entire day while police teams were also deputed at checkpoints. Special emphasis was given on the security of winning candidates after they came out of the counting centres. Two-tier security system was placed near the counting centres, which were heavily barricaded to ensure that no unscrupulous elements enter and create trouble. “We ensured that they don’t face inconvenience after winning elections while coming out of the counting centres. ACP-rank officials were looking after their security wherever they were going,” he said. He said security was also deputed at the residence of candidates which was witnessing huge rush of supporters as the result was announced. The supporters and party workers reached the residence and offices of the candidates since the start of counting process. Celebration erupted at the residence of winners as soon as the results were announced officially. Though it was very much clear in the afternoon about which candidate was going to win after completion of counting. AAP leaders maintained healthy lead throughout the day. TNS

0.6 per cent NOTA votes polled this time

Amritsar: The None of The Above (NOTA) votes in the constituency saw slight decrease as this Assembly election registered 0.6 per cent votes in its favour. In 2017, the percentage of NOTA vote was 0.8%. The total NOTA votes polled in Amritsar were 7,731, with the maximum number of NOTA votes registered from Attari i.e 1381 with a NOTA percentage of 1.08%. The least number of NOTA votes were registered from Amritsar South i.e 632 (0.6%). The NOTA vote percentage was lesser in this poll as compared to the last two elections. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 8,713 number of votes were cast in favour of NOTA, which is 1.02 per cent of the total votes polled. In 2017 Assembly poll, 0.8% of NOTA votes were registered. Given that this time SVEEP teams and voluntary teams had raised awareness regarding NOTA, the less percentage of NOTA votes polled indicate that people were willing to vote for change and reject traditional political parties.

#bikram majithia #navjot sidhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

2
Punjab

'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

3
Punjab

Meet AAP greenhorn, eye surgeon who made Punjab CM Channi bite the dust

4
Punjab Election tribune interview

It's victory of the people, says AAP's Bhagwant Mann

5
Punjab

Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

6
Nation

Assembly poll results: Two current, five former chief ministers bite dust

7
Punjab

You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann

8
Nation

'2022 has decided the results of 2024,' says PM Modi after BJP wins 4 states

9
Nation ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Congress bites dust in 5 more states, G-23 to meet soon

10
Punjab Election

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
Nation

Goa Election Results: 3 cheers for BJP in Goa; party wins 20 seats, gets support of MGP, Independents

Top Stories

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann leaves for New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation on March 16

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

A meeting of the party’s elected 92 MLAs is likely to be hel...

India, China hold 15th round of military talks to resolve eastern Ladakh row

India, China hold 15th round of military talks to resolve eastern Ladakh row

The 15th round of Corps-Commander-level talks was scheduled ...

Senior advocate DS Patwalia resigns from Punjab's Advocate-General post

Senior advocate DS Patwalia resigns from Punjab's Advocate-General post

Patwalia took charge as the Advocate-General in November

Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad after BJP's win in Assembly elections

Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad after BJP's win in Assembly elections

Rides in an open jeep decorated with floral garlands

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Amritsar: And, it’s Aap all the way...

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Punjab Congress, SAD’s loss

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Three of four bureaucrats emerge surprise winners

Amritsar: Surprise wins for some, shocking defeats for other women candidates

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

AAP magic plays out in Mohali district too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in Chandigarh too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in Chandigarh

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed from Chandigarh's Sector 48 motor market

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

BJP's Vijay Sampla, sitting Cong MLA Navtej Cheema lose deposit

Punjab election results: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps Ludhiana district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Ludhiana DSP, three others booked for trespassing

NRIs take keen interest in counting of votes in Punjab

Wave of happiness in Ludhiana district as AAP registers historic win

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in Patiala district

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala district