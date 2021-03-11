Offices of Punjab cops on Pakistani terror groups’ target

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 19

Many offices of senior officials of the Punjab Police were on the target list of Pakistan-based terrorist groups. This came to light during the interrogation of the two suspects, including a cop, who were arrested by the police in connection with planting an IED under Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh’s vehicle.

The police had arrested Harpal Singh, a cop, and his relative Fatehdeep Singh in the case from the Delhi airport as they were fleeing the country.

A senior police official privy to the investigations said besides many policemen, a number of offices of Punjab Police officials were on the target of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, who is currently residing in Canada. Landa is also the prime accused in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) blast at the headquarters of the Punjab Police intelligence wing in Mohali in May.

The police have also reportedly detained a Ludhiana resident in the case. He is close to Fatehdeep Singh. However, his role is being verified. The police also launched a manhunt to nab the duo who had planted the IED under the SI’s SUV.

