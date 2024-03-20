Official posted at SDM office nabbed for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

Continuing with its ongoing campaign against corruption, the Vigilance Bureau (VB), Punjab, has apprehended Tilak Raj, posted at the office of SDM-2, Amritsar, for accepting a bribe of R20,000.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, an official spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said accused Tilak Raj has been arrested on the complaint lodged by Amritpal Singh, a resident of Thathian village in Amritsar district.

He further stated that during the investigation of the complaint lodged by Amritpal Singh, it was found that the accused had demanded Rs 30,000 to help the complainant get the compensation amounting to Rs 77, 92,000 for the land acquired by the National Highways Authority of India. Subsequently, a trap was laid by the VB and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

He said in this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station, Amritsar Range. The accused would be produced in a court tomorrow, he said.

