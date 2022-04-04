Officials indulging in corruption won't be spared, says Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 3

In the first meeting held with district administration officers, Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal sought cooperation from officials to end corruption.

“I have come specially to convey the message of the CM. People have voted for us to eradicate the menace of corruption and it is our duty to fulfil their expectations. So now, the government is about to enter in action mode. If an officer or employee is found to be involved in corruption, strict action will be taken against him,” said Dhaliwal.

He said the formula would be applicable not only to the government officials but also to MLAs and ministers elected by the people. “No leader of our party will recommend you for any wrongdoing and you will not be challenged, so do your work in a transparent manner without any pressure,” he said. —