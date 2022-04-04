Officials indulging in corruption won't be spared, says Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar, April 3
In the first meeting held with district administration officers, Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal sought cooperation from officials to end corruption.
“I have come specially to convey the message of the CM. People have voted for us to eradicate the menace of corruption and it is our duty to fulfil their expectations. So now, the government is about to enter in action mode. If an officer or employee is found to be involved in corruption, strict action will be taken against him,” said Dhaliwal.
He said the formula would be applicable not only to the government officials but also to MLAs and ministers elected by the people. “No leader of our party will recommend you for any wrongdoing and you will not be challenged, so do your work in a transparent manner without any pressure,” he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre