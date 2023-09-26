Officials inspect food stalls at railway station

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 25

Officials carried out inspection of eating joints at the city railway station here today as a part of the cleanliness fortnight, which is being observed by the Railways from September 16 to October 2.

Officials said during the fortnight, cleanliness was being ensured by paying special attention to catering units located at railway stations of the Ferozepur division.

Officials and supervisors of the Commerce and Health Department conducted a detailed inspection of all canteens, trolleys and eateries at the railway station. During inspection, samples of eatables were collected to check quality of food.

Licences and utensils of food stalls and medical certificates of salesmen were checked. Salesmen were made aware not to use single-use plastic. The expiry date of canned and other packed food items were checked.

Feedback was also taken from passengers regarding the quality of food and drinks sold at railway stations and in trains. Commuters were made aware to cooperate with the Railways in maintaining cleanliness.

While washing train coaches in pit lines, the pantry car was thoroughly cleaned. The running room of guards and loco pilots and its kitchen was also cleaned.