Officials thanked for peaceful conduct of polls

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, June 7

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal today expressed gratitude to poll officials and gave them appreciation certificates.

Presenting appreciation certificates to nodal officials for different tasks assigned during election process, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said all teams and cells performed their respective duties with utmost dedication. He said all four Assembly segments witnessed smooth polling at all booths, which was the result of coordinated team work. He said the district administration had decided to honour the poll officials for their immense contribution and efforts put in to accomplish this gigantic task of free, fair and peaceful elections.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala