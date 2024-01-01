Officials told to take measures to tackle possible virus threat

Tarn Taran, December 31
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sandeep Kumar, while presiding over a meeting of the local district health society at the District Administrative Complex on Sunday, issued instructions to officials to take all preventive steps to tackle a possible Covid threat.
Taking a serious note of maternity deaths, he called upon officials to check all nursing homes and private hospitals to make sure that infrastructure related to surgery and other measures was up to date and take action against violators. The meeting was attended by officials and representatives of private hospitals. The DC warned private hospitals not to overlook instructions.
