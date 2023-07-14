Officials told to take steps to tackle floods

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 13

Although the district is not ravaged by floods after recent downpour, there is no room for laxity as it could prove fatal in the coming days if it rained heavily in the coming days. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar said this while presiding over a meeting of senior administration officials regarding flood control measures.

Talwar said the water level in the Ravi and Sutlej rivers had gone down recently. Presently, the flow of water in Ravi was 27,000 cusecs and in Sutlej it was 24,000 cusecs.

He said these rivers had a capacity to handle 3,00,000 cusecs of water. While the district has not received any fresh rain during the last five days, the weather forecasts predict showers in the coming days.

The DC asked officials concerned to make all necessary arrangements so that in case of a flood like situation, people do not have to face any difficulty.

The DC instructed officials not to take leave for the next few days and assign duties to staff to monitor the flood situation at the village level, especially alongside the river banks.