Officials urged to increase enrolment in govt schools

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 6

District-level education officers of the secondary and elementary departments in a meeting with their subordinate officials urged them to increase student enrolment in government schools from the coming academic session.

Besides the DEOs, Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEOs), Centre Head Teachers (CHTs) and the team of ‘Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab ‘ took part in the meeting.

Jagwinder Singh Lehri, DEO (Elementary), Satnam Singh Bath, DEO (Secondary) and Paramjit Singh, Deputy DEO (Elementary), also expressed their appreciation of the measures taken to fill the vacancies of teachers and other staff in the district.

The officials said that student from disadvantaged sections were given mid-day meal and stipend. The officials advised school heads and teachers to approach the parents of kids to get them admitted in government schools as their staff was qualified and able.

BEEO Paras Khullar (Valtoha), Jaswinder Singh Sandhu (Chohla Sahib) and Paramjit Kaur (Gandiwind ) were among those who addressed the meeting and extended suggestions for increasing the enrolment of students in government schools.