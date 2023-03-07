Officials urged to increase enrolment in govt schools

Tarn Taran, March 6
District-level education officers of the secondary and elementary departments in a meeting with their subordinate officials urged them to increase student enrolment in government schools from the coming academic session.
Besides the DEOs, Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEOs), Centre Head Teachers (CHTs) and the team of ‘Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab ‘ took part in the meeting.
Jagwinder Singh Lehri, DEO (Elementary), Satnam Singh Bath, DEO (Secondary) and Paramjit Singh, Deputy DEO (Elementary), also expressed their appreciation of the measures taken to fill the vacancies of teachers and other staff in the district.
The officials said that student from disadvantaged sections were given mid-day meal and stipend. The officials advised school heads and teachers to approach the parents of kids to get them admitted in government schools as their staff was qualified and able.
BEEO Paras Khullar (Valtoha), Jaswinder Singh Sandhu (Chohla Sahib) and Paramjit Kaur (Gandiwind ) were among those who addressed the meeting and extended suggestions for increasing the enrolment of students in government schools.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...
Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out late Monday night