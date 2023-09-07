Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

The Purani Pension Prapti Front (PPPF), a group of retired and serving government employees, has accused the state government of not showing seriousness in meeting their demand of reviving the Old Pension Scheme in state.

While staging a demonstration today, the PPPF alleged that instead of implementing the Old Pension Scheme, the Punjab government has merely formed committees in the name of formulating SOPs. “The restoration of the alleged Old Pension Scheme in Punjab is being falsely propagated for political gains. CM Bhagwant Mann had announced that his government will revive the scheme as employees had objections to the New Pension Scheme,” said Atinder Pal Singh, convener, PPPF.

The state committee of the PPPF strongly condemned the imposition of restrictions on government employees by invoking ESMA. He said that the Front will hold a rally at Sangrur on November 5. While the Old Pension Scheme has been revived in Himachal Pradesh, the AAP government in Punjab is merely dilly-dallying, the PPPF members alleged. The Old Pension Scheme has already been implemented in Himachal, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, they said.

