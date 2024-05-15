On last day, 15 independents file papers for Khadoor Sahib

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 14

On the last day of filing of nomination papers for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, 15 candidates filed their papers on Tuesday.

With this, the total tally of candidates has reached 43 from here. The candidates who filed their nomination papers on Tuesday are all independents, including Mohinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Paramjit Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Lakhbir Singh, Surjit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Harpal Singh, Vijay Kumar, Amritpal Kaur and Kuldeep Singh.

The Returning Officer said that the scrutiny of papers will take place on Wednesday and May 17 is the last date for withdrawing of nominations by the candidates.

#Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha #Tarn Taran