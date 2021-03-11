On the lookout for segregation of waste, Swachh Survekshan teams to visit soon

Charanjit Singh Teja
Amritsar, June 1
Swachh Survekshan 2022 — the nationwide cleanliness survey by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is already on and various teams are already on job to take feedback and observe other components of Swachh Bharat Mission.
Last month, the open defecation-free (ODF) certification team had visited the city. The teams check the infrastructural development under the Swachh Bharat Mission. According to the MC officials, this time, the Amritsar city has achieved the target of 100 per cent door-to-door collection of garbage. But now, the Swachh Survekshan teams will check the segregation of wet and dry garbage.
Ironically, the Municipal Corporation and the solid waste management company Averda have failed to make arrangements for the segregation of waste at source. The MC had conducted several awareness campaigns but not developed infrastructure.
The vehicles of solid waste management company are not equipped to segregate garbage. Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh said: “We have asked the solid waste management company to make partition in their door-to-door garbage-collection vehicles. The garbage should be processed separately. We will impose a penalty on the firm for not doing so.”
He urged residents to keep wet and dry garbage separately and cooperate with the MC and make the city neat and clean. Meanwhile, leaders of the MC Employees’ Union alleged that MC officials misinform the Central government teams about the visit for cleanliness survey in the city. Surinder Tonna and Vido Bitta alleged that they facilitate visits of the team members only in those areas, where the situation is comparatively better.
