Oncology conclave organised in holy city

Amritsar, May 12

Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Amritsar chapter, organised an oncology conclave here on Sunday. The conclave was aimed at exploring the latest advancements in cancer, considering the alarming rise in cancer cases in Punjab and adjoining regions, particularly in Malwa districts.

Women in the Malwa region are predominantly affected by breast, cervical and ovarian cancers, while men are more susceptible to colon and esophageal cancers, stated experts. The most frequently seen types of cancer among patients suffering from this disease are adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, said Dr Atul Kapoor, president of the IMA Amritsar.

Dr Sumit Singh, Civil Surgeon, and Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, IPS, also attended the event.

Dr Vinod Raina, chairman, Oncology Sciences, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, said, “Precision oncology represents a transformative leap in cancer treatment, enabling us to tailor therapies that align with each patient’s unique genetic profile. By utilisng advanced molecular profiling, we can identify the most effective treatment strategies, offering patients a more personalized and promising path forward. This approach not only maximises the potential for recovery but also helps patients escape the dreaded side-effects of traditional chemotherapy.”

Dr Anil Kumar Anand, Senior Director, Radiation Oncology, said, “At Fortis Hospital, we are proud to be at the forefront of cancer treatment with the implementation of the MR Linac, one of the most advanced technologies available today.”

