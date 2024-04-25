Ajnala man arrested for kidnapping Chandigarh-based taxi driver

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

The Division B police have arrested a man on charges of kidnapping and extortion. The arrested suspect was identified as Harjit Singh of Rokhe village in Ajnala. He had hired a taxi from Chandigarh for Amritsar.

After reaching Amritsar, Harjit, along with his two accomplices, kidnapped and thrashed the car driver and demanded an amount of Rs 3 lakh in cash from him. The police said raids were on to nab his two accomplices.

Besides Harjit Singh, the police booked Rajbir Singh of Lakhwal village in Ajnala and Lucky Sharma of Moli Sagra near the Chandigarh railway station. A case under Sections 365, 384, 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three suspects in this connection.

The incident occurred between April 17 and April 20 and came to light when the victim managed to escape from the custody of the suspects after dodging them.

Complainant Ramroop Mishra of Chandigarh told the police that the suspects hired a taxi from Chandigarh to Amritsar. After reaching Amritsar, they kidnapped him and took him to an unknown location.

They demanded Rs 3 lakh extortion from him. However, the victim said he gave the suspects Rs 80,000 while the latter demanded the remaining amount. The victim said he was kept in a hotel room near the Golden Temple from where he managed to escape.

Investigating officer ASI Baldev Singh said after escaping from the hotel room, the victim went to his relative’s house in Amritsar. He was so frightened after the incident that he did not complain to the police, the ASI said.

Later, the victim lodged a police complaint following which one of the suspects Harjit Singh was arrested after specific input. The ASI said raids were on to nab the remaining two accomplices of the arrested suspects.

