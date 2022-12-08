One arrested for serving hookah in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 7

The Anti-Gangster Staff seized seven hookahs from a restaurant in Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar and arrested a person working at a restaurant. The arrested accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar of New Labor Colony, Khandwala here.

A police team, led by Inspector Amolkdeep Singh, went to Beant Park following a tip-off that Sandeep Singh, owner of European Nights, B-Block, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar, had been serving hookahs to customers in his restaurant. He was serving hookah to even minor children.

The police party raided the restaurant (European Night) in Ranjit Avenue in a planned manner and arrested Rohit Kumar (chef) and seized seven hookahs and hookah flavors. The police have registered a case.