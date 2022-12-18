One arrested with 1-kg opium

Amritsar: The police nabbed Harvinder Singh of Gehri village of Tarn Taran for allegedly possessing 1-kg opium here on Friday. ADCP Abhimanyu Rana said Harvinder was arrested near Jahajgarh. He was travelling in a car when he was intercepted by the police. The suspect tried to flee from the spot but the police caught hold of him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. TNS
Two arrested with heroin
Amritsar: The police arrested Gurcharan Singh and Suraj Kumar of Iqbal Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and recovered 16-gm heroin from their possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them. TNS
Police crack snatching case
Amritsar: The police arrested two snatchers within 24 hours of a snatching incident. The duo had robbed a bread vendor of Rs 2K in Green Avenue. The suspects have been identified as Jaspal Singh of Faizpura and his accomplice, a juvenile. The police have recovered the money from them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...