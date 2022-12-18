One arrested with 1-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The police nabbed Harvinder Singh of Gehri village of Tarn Taran for allegedly possessing 1-kg opium here on Friday. ADCP Abhimanyu Rana said Harvinder was arrested near Jahajgarh. He was travelling in a car when he was intercepted by the police. The suspect tried to flee from the spot but the police caught hold of him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. TNS

Two arrested with heroin

Amritsar: The police arrested Gurcharan Singh and Suraj Kumar of Iqbal Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and recovered 16-gm heroin from their possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them. TNS

Police crack snatching case

Amritsar: The police arrested two snatchers within 24 hours of a snatching incident. The duo had robbed a bread vendor of Rs 2K in Green Avenue. The suspects have been identified as Jaspal Singh of Faizpura and his accomplice, a juvenile. The police have recovered the money from them.